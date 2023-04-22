Performa Ltd US LLC Buys 5,860 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $210.24. 377,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

