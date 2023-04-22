OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.01 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004370 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $169.82 million and $24.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

