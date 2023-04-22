OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 37,217 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,217 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

