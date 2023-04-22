OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 19,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

