OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 29,059 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.