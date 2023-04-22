OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 13,546.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

WU stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

