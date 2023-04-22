OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

MA stock opened at $375.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day moving average is $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

