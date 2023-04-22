OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,214 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

