OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after buying an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $215.21 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

