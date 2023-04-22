OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

