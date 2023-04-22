Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,825,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

