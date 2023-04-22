NULS Tops One Day Volume of $956,666.62 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, NULS has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $25.25 million and $956,666.62 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,994,294 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

