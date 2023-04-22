NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises 3.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of NorthWestern worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after buying an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NorthWestern Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. 161,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.77%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.