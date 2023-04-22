NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $148.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

