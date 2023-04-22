Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.30). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.30), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.