Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

