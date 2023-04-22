Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 14,610 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

