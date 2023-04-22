Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

