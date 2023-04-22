NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Tops $56.16 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $56.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00062064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,714,810 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 891,714,810 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92374617 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $99,492,386.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

