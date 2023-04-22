Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

