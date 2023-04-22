Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0785

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $18,722.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00144677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,959,751 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

