Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $858.93

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.93 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 882.80 ($10.92). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 874 ($10.82), with a volume of 242,562 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 859.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 832.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £994.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,288.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5,294.12%.

Insider Activity

About Murray Income Trust

In other news, insider Peter Tait purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 873 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460 ($21,606.24). 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

