MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $561.61

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.61 ($6.95) and traded as low as GBX 528.85 ($6.54). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 542.50 ($6.71), with a volume of 3,125 shares trading hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.30), for a total value of £165,200 ($204,430.14). 55.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.