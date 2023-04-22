MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.8 %

MongoDB stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

