Monero Trading Down 5.7% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $75.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $153.95 or 0.00560513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,466.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00316020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00444872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,269,137 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

