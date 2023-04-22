Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 50,320 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 3.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.41% of Baidu worth $163,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,537,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $124.96 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

