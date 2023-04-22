Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0040

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $31.80 million and $653,233.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.