Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.72% of Merit Medical Systems worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $78.25. 195,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

