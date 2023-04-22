Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

