Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,726,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $571.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

