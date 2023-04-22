Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $212.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

