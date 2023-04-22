Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $685,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $413.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

