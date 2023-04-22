Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Activity

Trimble Stock Performance

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

