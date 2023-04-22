Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

