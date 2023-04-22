Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,294,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

