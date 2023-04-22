Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $1.07. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 16,106 shares changing hands.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
