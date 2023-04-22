Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.8 %

MDRR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Medalist Diversified REIT’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

