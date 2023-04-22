LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 266,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.88. 709,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,231. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.72.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

