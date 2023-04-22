Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $236,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.