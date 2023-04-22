Litecoin Price Hits $86.95 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.33 billion and approximately $402.86 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $86.95 or 0.00314940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,763,577 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

