Lisk Price Tops $1.07 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $150.44 million and $104.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,967,894 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

