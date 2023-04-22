Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Trimmed by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after buying an additional 361,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

