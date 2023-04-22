Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

