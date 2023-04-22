Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

