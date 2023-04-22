Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $18.20 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

