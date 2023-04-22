Larson Financial Group LLC Has $758,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

