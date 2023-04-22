Larson Financial Group LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,517,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 71,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

