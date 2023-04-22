Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,877,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,617,000.

VTI stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $219.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

