Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

