Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 274,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

